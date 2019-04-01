Constitutional Court Justice Nominee Grilled Over Stock Trading

Photo : YONHAP News

Constitutional Court justice nominee Lee Mi-sun is under fire for owning shares in a construction company while presiding over a compensation suit involving the company's subcontractor.The company's insurance firm had filed the suit, claiming the subcontractor should pay for damages incurred by one of its workers. Lee ruled in the subcontractor's favor at the time.The nominee was questioned about her ethics during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday. She claimed the construction company, eTEC Engineering and Construction, had no relevance in the trial.When asked about her husband's purchase of additional eTEC shares following the verdict, Lee denied her husband, who handled all their stock transactions, had access to inside information.She was also grilled about stocks taking up more than 80 percent of her and her husband's assets totaling four-point-three billion won, and the fact that nearly half of the shares they own, amounting to one-point-seven billion won, are from the company in question.