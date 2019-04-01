K-Pop Singer Roy Kim Appears for Questioning Over Alleged Porn Distribution

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop singer Roy Kim, who was booked for distributing obscene material in a mobile chat room, appeared for police questioning as a suspect.Arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Kim said he was truly sorry for causing concern to his fans, family and the public.He added that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.The 25 year old is accused of sharing an obscene photo in a KakaoTalk chat room, where fellow singer Jung Joon-young allegedly shared intimate videos of women he had secretly filmed.Police are trying to determine whether Kim took the photo himself.Jung was arrested last month for sharing sexually explicit videos of women without their knowledge. Other members of the chat room, including K-pop idols Seungri and Choi Jong-hoon, are being investigated by police for similar charges.