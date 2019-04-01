Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.49%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained ten-point-83 points, or point-49 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-224-point-39.



It's the ninth consecutive session the index has increased at close.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-34 points, or point-44 percent, to close at 760-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-138-point-six won.