KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.49%
Write: 2019-04-10 16:02:13 / Update: 2019-04-10 16:02:23
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained ten-point-83 points, or point-49 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-224-point-39.
It's the ninth consecutive session the index has increased at close.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-34 points, or point-44 percent, to close at 760-point-15.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-138-point-six won.
