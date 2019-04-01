BAT Korea Executives Indicted for Tax Evasion

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted former and incumbent executives of the South Korean branch of British American Tobacco on charges of evading taxes worth more than 50 billion won.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, those indicted include a foreigner, who formerly served as head of BAT Korea, and two incumbent South Koreans executives.They are suspected of falsely reporting to the local tax authorities that they sold 24-point-63 million packs of cigarettes on December 31st of 2014 in order to pay less taxes. The cost of cigarettes per pack in the country jumped 80 percent from two-thousand-500 won to four-thousand-500 won starting from January first of 2015.The prosecution suspects the company actually sold some of the cigarettes after the price hike was implemented and was able to save 50-point-three billion won that it was supposed to pay in tax.