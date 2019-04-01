Around 2,000 Relics of Korean War Dead Discovered in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has discovered around two-thousand items that belonged to fallen soldiers of the Korean War.An official of the Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday that relics such as water bottles, iron helmets and bullets have been found since it began excavating Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on Monday of last week.The official said around 160 landmines and blind shells were also unearthed and eliminated.The two Koreas initially planned to launch the joint excavation project on April first based on the September 19th, 2018 military agreements, but the North turned lukewarm and has remained silent on the issue.Seoul decided to go ahead with excavation work alone south of the Military Demarcation Line, hoping the North would be encouraged to join.Digging is under way in Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site during the three-year war that broke out in 1950.Last Thursday, the South also discovered two pieces of remains of presumed Korean War dead.