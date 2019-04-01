Finance Minister Hong to Attend Annual IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced on Wednesday that Minister Hong Nam-ki will visit the U.S. this week to attend a host of annual meetings arranged by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.Hong will first attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting slated for Thursday and Friday local time to call for active coordination among the members to achieve strong, sustainable, well-balanced and inclusive growth.He will also take part in a special meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee(IMFC) on Friday ahead of a World Bank Group Development Committee on Saturday, where he will introduce South Korea’s efforts to ease regulations and boost innovation such as the introduction of a regulatory sandbox.Minister Hong will sit down with his counterparts from other major economies, including the U.S., China, Germany and Switzerland on the sidelines of the meeting.