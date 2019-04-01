Tax Authorities Launch Probe into YouTubers, High-income Earners

Photo : YONHAP News

High-earning local YouTubers are suspected by tax authorities of deliberately omitting or underreporting their incomes.The National Tax Service said on Wednesday that probes have been launched against a total of 176 high-income earners across the nation, including five YouTubers who make at least 100 million won annually and two YouTube management agencies.Fifteen people under inspection are working in information technology-related areas while 47 others are businesspeople in emerging industries, including the pet and virtual reality industries.They also include 20 people in the fields of culture and sports, including celebrities and athletes, and 39 others in high-paying professions such as doctors and lawyers.The NTS probed a total of 881 high-earning people last year and collected nearly 700 billion won in unpaid taxes.