Seoul Mayor Hopes Moon-Trump Summit Will Build Momentum for Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has expressed hope the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit will build further momentum for active inter-Korean exchange projects, including those between Seoul and Pyongyang.Park spoke Wednesday at an appointment ceremony for advisers who will work for the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s initiative to cooperate with Pyongyang to improve the quality of water in the North's Daedong River.He said if the summit ends successfully and leads to the resumption of the North Korea-U.S. summit, it will further push the river and other inter-Korean projects forward.Mayor Park revealed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asked him to cooperate on improving the Daedong River when he accompanied President Moon Jae-in to the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September.He said among the many projects between the two Koreas, pursuing those that are needed by the North will be the most effective and important, emphasizing the need to prepare for the river project.