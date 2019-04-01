Ruling Party to Take Legal Action against False Accusations against Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to take legal action against those spreading false allegations about President Moon Jae-in regarding his response to the recent wildfires that swept through Gangwon Province.The party’s special committee said in a statement Wednesday that disseminating false and fabricated information in the midst of a national disaster creates social chaos and is a grave crime and a terrorist act.The committee said it found 89 such false claims in the wake of last week's massive fires, including accusations the president failed to issue timely instructions on firefighting efforts because he was drinking liquor or getting botox injections.Calling such information "mean political ploys," the ruling party said it will file formal defamation complaints against offenders under the Information and Communications Act and Criminal Law.