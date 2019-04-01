Speaker Proposes Allowing Parliament to Recommend Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has stressed the need to revise the Constitution to allow parliament to recommend prime minister candidates.During a speech he delivered at a ceremony to mark the centennial of the parliament of the Korean provisional government during Japan's colonial rule, Moon stressed that amending the 31-year-old Constitution is parliament's calling and obligation.He pointed out that key to a constitutional revision is decentralization of power, which should include allowing parliament to recommend multiple people for the prime minister post and letting the president choose among them.The speaker suggested the proposal be put to a referendum during next year’s general elections so the next administration can choose the prime minister in that way.Earlier, the rival parties discussed how to revise the Constitution to limit the president’s power, but failed to iron out their differences.