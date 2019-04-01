Japan Confirms Crash of F-35A Fighter Jet

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese military authorities have confirmed that one of their F-35A fighter jets that went missing during a training flight on Tuesday has crashed.According to Japanese media outlets, including the Tokyo Shimbun, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya revealed the details in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, confirming parts from the jet's tail fin were found in the sea.The aircraft lost contact at 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday while flying 135 kilometers east of the northeastern Japanese city of Misawa.The Japanese defense ministry reported to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that it is the world’s first crash of an F-35A.Jointly developed by nine countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and Italy, the fifth-generation stealth fighter is armed with air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs.The Japanese government earlier announced a plan to deploy a total of 105 F-35A jets, but media outlets speculate it may reconsider it following the crash.The South Korean Air Force also plans to buy 40 F-35A jets from the United States by 2021, including two delivered to South Korea last month.