S. Korea's Elderly Population 6% Higher than World Average

Photo : YONHAP News

The elderly proportion of South Korea's population is six percent higher than the world's average.A joint report by the Korea Population, Health and Welfare Association and the UN Population Fund shows those aged 65 and older accounted for 15 percent of the South Korean population this year compared with the global average of nine percent.Although the figure puts the country at 45th in the world, it has drawn attention for its fast rise, moving up five notches from last year.South Korea’s population growth rate stood at a meager zero-point-four percent, hovering far below the global average of one-point-one percent.Young people in the country aged under 14 only accounted for 13 percent of the population, which is the 193rd lowest in the world, and only half of the global average.The South Korean population was tallied at 51-point-three million, making it the 28th most populous country in the world.