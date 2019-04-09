Moon Arrives in US for Summit with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in the United States for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.According to the presidential office, Moon will begin his visit by meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton, followed by a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday morning, local time.Moon will then hold one-on-one and extended summit meetings with Trump for about two hours before returning to Seoul late Friday.Moon's visit follows Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late February that ended without a deal.During his summit with Trump, Moon is expected to try and mediate between Washington’s “big deal” approach and Pyongyang’s “phased deal” approach.Moon is also expected to invite Trump to visit Seoul and may push for another summit with the North Korean leader after Thursday's meeting.