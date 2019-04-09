Pompeo Leaves a 'Little Room' in Sanctions Regime against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he would like to leave "a little room" regarding sanctions against North Korea in case of "substantial progress" in the North's denuclearization.Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, Pompeo was asked whether he agrees that no sanctions should be lifted until the North demonstrates a commitment to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.The secretary answered that he wants to leave "a little space," signaling some flexibility in Washington's position in negotiations with Pyongyang.Pompeo said if there is substantial progress, there are particular provisions they might invoke in order to achieve their goals, and that he wants to leave a "little room." He added it could be visas, but didn't elaborate further.However, Pompeo reaffirmed that the enforcement regime and core UN Security Council resolutions need to remain in place until denuclearization verification has been completed.The remarks came ahead of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump amid stalled negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.