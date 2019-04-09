Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Robert Holley on Drug Charge

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court turned down an arrest warrant for TV personality Robert Holley over his alleged drug use.The Suwon District Court rejected the police's arrest warrant request for Holley on Wednesday, saying that there is a low risk of the suspect fleeing or destroying evidence.It cited that police have already secured most of the evidence related to the accusations and that the suspect admitted to the alleged crime.Holley, a naturalized Korean citizen, was released from policy custody at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday right after the ruling.He is suspected of injecting methamphetamine, purchased online, at his home earlier this month.