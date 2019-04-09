Constitutional Court to Rule on Anti-abortion Law Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to decide whether the nation's anti-abortion law is constitutional.The court will issue its ruling at 2 p.m. on Thursday on a petition filed by a gynecologist, who argued that the law excessively infringes on women's rights to make their own decisions regarding pregnancies.Currently, a woman who gets an abortion in Korea can face a one-year jail term or a fine of two million won, while a doctor who carries out an abortion can face up to two years in prison.The abortion ban was last challenged in August 2012, when the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of the ban in a four to four vote. Two-thirds of the nine-member-justice panel are required to reverse the ruling.