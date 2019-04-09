S. Korea's Overseas Aid Spending Totals $2.35 Bln in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's official development assistance(ODA) for foreign countries totaled two-point-35 billion dollars last year, up nine-point-two percent from 2017.According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Wednesday, South Korea's ranked 15th out of 30 member nations of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee(DAC) in terms of volume, the same as 2017.The ratio of South Korea's ODA to its gross national income(GNI) rose zero-point-01 percentage point on-year to zero-point-15 percent.Despite the increase, South Korea's ODA-to-GNI ratio remained far below the OECD average of zero-point-31 percent.The total ODA from the 30 DAC members was 153 billion dollars last year, with the U.S. topping the list with 34-point-two billion dollars, followed by Germany, Britain, Japan and France.