FDI Drops Over 30% During 1Q Amid Global Economic Slowdown

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign direct investment(FDI) into the South Korean economy dropped more than 30 percent during the first quarter of this year amid the global economic slowdown.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that the amount of reported FDI totaled three-point-17 billion dollars between January and March this year, down 35-point-seven percent from the same period last year.The actual amount of investments also fell 15-point-nine percent to two-point-62 billion dollars.Citing a 19-percent drop in global FDI last year, the ministry said the overall worldwide slump has had a significant impact on the FDI decline in the country.The ministry cited a relatively favorable FDI outcome during the first quarter of last year and that foreign investors made investments before the South Korean government's tax exemptions expired late last year.