Police Raid Major Shareholder of Burning Sun

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are searching Jun Won Corporation, a major shareholder of the Burning Sun nightclub, as part of their probe into embezzlement allegations surrounding former Big Bang member Seungri.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent inspectors to the offices of Jun Won as well as Yuri Holdings on Thursday morning to secure materials related to the allegations.Jun Won is a major shareholder of Burning Sun Entertainment, the entity that has been running the nightclub in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam District, while Yuri Holdings is an investment firm that Seungri set up with Yoo In-suk, who heads the company.The raid comes as police have booked Seungri, Yoo and the head of Jun Won for embezzlement after finding that tens of millions of won suspected of having been embezzled found its way to Jun Won and Yuri Holdings.