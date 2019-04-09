Lawmakers Call On Constitutional Court Justice Nominee to Resign Over Ethical Lapses

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition lawmakers on the parliamentary judiciary committee have openly called on Constitutional Court justice nominee Lee Mi-sun to withdraw amid controversy over her ethics as a judge.This comes after Lee came under fire during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday for owning shares in a construction company while presiding over a compensation suit involving the company's subcontractor.Lee denied the company had any relevance in the trial.At a press conference on Thursday, representatives from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor Bareunmirae Party said Lee was irresponsible by claiming that her husband handled all their stock investments, even the transactions made under her own name.The lawmakers noted how more than half of the shares owned by the couple belongs to the company and another affiliate under the same conglomerate and questioned whether Lee's husband had access to inside information before trading shares.They then expressed deep regret over shortcomings in the presidential office's personnel verification, urging President Moon Jae-in to apologize and dismiss aides in charge of personnel appointments.Opinion is reportedly divided within the ruling Democratic Party over whether Lee should withdraw.