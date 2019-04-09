US Experts Suggest N. Korea May Be Preparing for Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

Experts in the U.S. have suggested North Korea may be gearing up for a military parade in time for the birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung on Monday or for the anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on April 25th.The suggestion was made on Wednesday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies Korea Chair Victor Cha and senior fellow Joseph Bermudez on the think tank's Web site.However, the experts stressed multiple times their suggestions were "not conclusive."Referring to commercial satellite imagery from Sunday, the experts said 217 military vehicles were spotted at the Mirim Parade Training Facility on the east side of Pyongyang, adding it follows a pattern previously observed before military parades.They also mentioned sightings of riders on horseback at the facility's riding academy and ten ultralight aircraft at the airfield, similar to the cavalry honor guard and flight of ultralight aircrafts featured during the 2015 parade.Cha and Bermudez added a military parade featuring the North's new weaponry and ballistic missiles may indicate its reluctance to denuclearize, thereby complicating diplomacy following the Hanoi summit.The South Korean military, meanwhile, said on Thursday it has not confirmed any signs that the North is preparing a military parade, adding Seoul and Washington are working together to keep close tabs on the situation.