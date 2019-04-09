Koreas, Japan Discuss East Sea Labeling

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials from the two Koreas and Japan reportedly held a meeting in London to resolve issues over the labeling of the East Sea.Quoting Japanese officials, Japan's Yomiuri and Sankei newspapers on Thursday said the three sides discussed the naming of the sea located between Korea and Japan on Tuesday.The meeting came as the International Hydrographic Organization(IHO) requested Tokyo to hold discussions with Seoul.South Korea called for a revision of the naming guidelines for the intergovernmental authority and wants the name "East Sea" written alongside "Sea of Japan" until an agreement is reached, while Tokyo insists on the singular use of the term.The IHO's publication, "Limits of Oceans and Seas,” which serves as the basic guideline for producing maps, has used the term “Sea of Japan” since its first edition was published in 1929 through the current edition which was last revised in 1954.