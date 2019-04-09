Lawmakers Reenact Inaugural Meeting of Provisional Legislative Body in Shanghai

Photo : YONHAP News

Floor leaders of South Korea's political parties attended a ceremony in Shanghai late Wednesday marking the centennial of the establishment of Korea's provisional legislative body in the Chinese city during Japanese colonial rule.The floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, the minor Bareunmirae Party, Party for Democracy and Peace, and Justice Party reenacted the legislative body's inaugural meeting at 10:00 p.m., the same time it was held 100 years ago.In accordance with their predecessors, the lawmakers elected a speaker and deputy speaker, resolved the establishment of the provisional government, decided on the name of the country as the Republic of Korea and elected the State Council.They then ended the meeting by singing a song often sung by Korea's independence activists at the time.The inaugural meeting on April tenth, 1919, was followed by the establishment of the provisional government in Shanghai, which later settled in Chongqing.