Constitutional Court Rules Against Abortion Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled seven to two that it is unconstitutional to completely ban abortion.In a landmark ruling on Thursday, the court said prohibiting abortion during the early stages of pregnancy excessively infringes on women's rights of self-determination.Currently, a woman who gets an abortion in Korea can face a one-year jail term or a fine of two million won, while a doctor who carries out an abortion can face up to two years in prison.The abortion ban was last challenged in August 2012. At the time, the court ruled the ban constitutional, with the justices divided four to four on each side. Two-thirds, or six, of the nine-member justice panel are required to reverse the ruling.