S. Korea Celebrates Centennial of Shanghai Gov't-in-Exile

Photo : KBS

Anchor: South Korea is commemorating this Thursday the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean Provisional Government in China. Lawmakers attended an event in Shanghai where they reenacted the legislative body's inaugural meeting while commemorative events are being held nationwide in South Korea.Robert Koehler has more.Report:[Nat sound: centennial event marking the establishment of Korea's provisional legislative body (Apr. 10/Shanghai)]Floor leaders of South Korea's political parties attended a ceremony in Shanghai late Wednesday marking the centennial of the establishment of Korea's provisional legislative body in the Chinese city during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.They reenacted the legislative body's inaugural meeting at 10:00 p.m., the time it was held 100 years ago.[Nat sound: centennial event marking the establishment of Korea's provisional legislative body (Apr. 10/Shanghai)]The lawmakers elected a speaker and a deputy speaker as their predecessors did, agreed on the establishment of the provisional government, decided on the name of the country as the Republic of Korea and elected the State Council.They then ended the meeting by singing a song often sung by Korea's independence activists at the time.The actual inaugural meeting on April tenth, 1919, continued into the next morning. It was followed by the establishment of the provisional government in Shanghai, which later settled in Chongqing.While celebratory events have been held nationwide in South Korea, the government chose the main centennial event to be held in Yeouido, Seoul with about ten-thousand people, including government officials, former independence fighters, their families and other citizens.Yeouido Park was chosen as the venue in commemoration of the 1945 landing of a transport aircraft carrying four Korean Liberation Army members on an airfield that used to be located on the site.More commemorative events are scheduled around the globe with descendants of former independent fighters and overseas Korean citizens in China and the United States.Backed by the Korean people’s yearning for liberation from the Japanese colonial invasion, the government in exile was at the center of the Korean independence movement.The provisional government survived for over a quarter century until it was officially dissolved on Aug. 15, 1948 three years after Japan’s surrender.While it operated, Korea transformed itself from a fallen monarchy to a democratic republic, where sovereignty rests with the people.That democratic republic has now become the Republic of Korea.Robert Koehler, KBS World Radio News.