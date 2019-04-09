New Bill Calls for Designating Apr. 11 as National Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill has been introduced in parliament calling for the designation of April eleventh and September 17th as national holidays.April eleventh is the founding anniversary of Korea's colonial era provisional government.September 17th was when the armed forces of the provisional government called the Korean Liberation Army were established.Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Kwang-on said a revision to the National Holiday Act was submitted Thursday marking the centennial of the founding of the country's government-in-exile in Shanghai.The bill calls for adding April eleventh to the list of national holidays and replacing the current October first Armed Forces Day with September 17th and having it upgraded to national holiday status.Park said even the Constitution makes its clear the provisional government is the foundation of the Republic of Korea, which is the formal title of South Korea.He said the bill is introduced in the aim to end the futile controversy surrounding the date of national foundation.The lawmaker has proposed another bill which concerns those who engaged in pro-Japanese, anti-Korean activities during the colonial era.It mandates indicating what those activities were at the grave site of such individuals who are laid to rest at national cemeteries.