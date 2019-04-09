Global Rail Cooperation Body Holds Conference in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The 34th general directors conference of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways(OSJD) was held in Seoul on Thursday.The organization is a global body on railway cooperation and the conference gathers representatives of state-run rail operators from across Eurasia.The presidents of rail firms from 20 member nations who attended the meeting agreed that the connection of inter-Korean and continental railways will contribute to peace and prosperity in Europe and Asia.They adopted a 15-point agenda that includes revising regulations to make rail operations more efficient as well as efforts on technical standardization among member states.In a video message to the conference, President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that railways can play a part in building lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon said the East Asian rail community can hopefully serve as a starting point for multilateral peace and security regime and that efforts to reconnect the inter-Korean railways will mark the completion of Eurasia's "iron silk road."South Korea's Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee also gave congratulatory remarks at the conference.Kim said that when South and North Korean railways are reconnected, they will no longer be a symbol of the divided Korean Peninsula but will stand for peace and reconciliation.