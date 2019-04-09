Medical Professionals Hail Court Ruling on Abortion Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professionals have hailed a Constitutional Court decision that says an outright ban on abortion is unconstitutional.The Head of the Korean Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Kim Dong-suk, joined others in the medical community in support of Thursday’s decision, which they say protects women’s health rights.Kim said that obstetricians, too, want to abide by the law but in the case of the anti-abortion laws, the problem was that they were far too disconnected from reality.In addition to the debate surrounding the constitutionality of anti-abortion laws, medical circles had long protested penalties faced by women who undergo abortions and physicians who conduct the procedure.Under Article 269 of the Criminal Code, a woman who aborts an unborn fetus is subject to a prison term of up to one year or a two-million-won fine, while Article 270 of the Criminal Code states that a physician shall be imprisoned for up to two years for conducting an abortion.