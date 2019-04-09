5-Day Funeral for Hanjin Chief Begins Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral ceremony for late Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho will be held for five days from Friday to next Tuesday at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Seoul.Hanjin Group said it will be a corporate event and that a funeral committee led by CEO of Hanjin KAL Suk Tae-soo has been set up.Hanjin KAL is the holding firm of Korean Air, South Korea's largest airline and flag carrier.The funeral committee noted that a plane carrying the chairman's body will arrive in Seoul on Friday morning from Los Angeles where he died on Monday.It added that in consideration of the family’s wishes for a low-key funeral, there will not be a publicly disclosed procession from the airport to the funeral site.The coffin will leave the funeral home at 6 a.m. Tuesday for burial at a family cemetery in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.