Catholic Church Expresses Regret over Abortion Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The Catholic community has expressed regret over the Constitutional Court ruling that found the nation's abortion law as unconstitutional.The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea on Thursday issued a statement in the name of its president, Archbishop Kim Hee-joong, expressing deep regret over the ruling.The group said human dignity exists from the time of conception and criticized the ruling for denying the basic right to life of an embryo which cannot defend itself.The group said the court decision also places the responsibility of unwanted pregnancy mainly on women and unjustly exempts men from it.The Bishops' Conference said that abortion is a crime of murdering innocent life in the womb and the Catholic teaching that abortion is unjustified for whatever reason remains unchanged.