S. Korea's Umbrella Labor Groups Call for Swift Ratification of ILO Conventions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s two umbrella labor union groups are jointly calling on the government to swiftly ratify key international labor conventions.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) held a press conference on Thursday to demand the government first push for the ratification of the International Labor Organization(ILO) conventions and draft related bills later.The FKTU argued that, although it has actively participated in the Economic, Social and Labor Council talks over the issue since last July, it has been difficult to reach social consensus, blaming management’s opposition.It's the first time the FKTU has urged the government to ratify the ILO conventions, but the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) has been calling for it for a long time.South Korea joined the ILO in 1991 but has ratified only four of eight fundamental conventions sanctioned by the international organization. The four remaining conventions concern the freedom of association and bans on forced labor.The government’s stance is that once the trilateral council agrees to ratify the ILO conventions, it will push for legislation and then ratify them.