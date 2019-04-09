Parties Mark Centennial of Establishment of Provisional Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling and opposition parties on Thursday commemorated the centennial of the Korean provisional government during Japan’s brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.The ruling Democratic Party said the foundation of the government-in-exile in China was a reflection of national aspiration to have their own government, calling it great history built on the sacrifice of independence fighters.The party said it hoped the provisional government’s centennial will help the country move beyond the relics of confrontation and enmity and write a history of unity, vowing the party’s utmost effort to open a new century for a righteous Korea.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party also assessed the spirit of unity among the founders of the provisional government, noting the current South Korean political community should take the opportunity to reflect on how they will be assessed in a century from now.The three minor opposition parties, including the Bareunmirae Party, Party for Democracy and Peace, and the Justice Party, took note of the provisional government’s efforts to secure sovereignty for the Korean people, reiterating their concerted calls for electoral reform.