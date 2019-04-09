S. Korea to Respond to WTO's Decision on Import Bans of Japanese Seafoods

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government says it will reveal its stance on its Japanese seafood import bans after the World Trade Organization releases its final views on Tokyo’s complaints.A Seoul official said on Thursday that it will be jointly announced on Friday morning by related government organizations, including the Office for Government Policy Coordination, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.The WTO is scheduled to give its final verdict early Friday on the South Korean measure that was taken following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body(DSB) ruled in February of last year that although South Korea's move was initially justified, maintaining the bans violates the WTO’s sanitary and phytosanitary(SPS) agreement. The South Korean government appealed the decision two months later.Many speculate the WTO will stick to its previous decision given the rarity of the organization overturning an earlier decision.South Korea prohibited imports of dozens of fish products from Fukushima and its adjacent areas due to radiation leaks following the 2011 disaster. In 2013, Seoul extended the measure to impose comprehensive import bans on fishery products from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima.Japan filed a complaint with the WTO against the import ban in 2015.