Gov't Says It Respects Constitutional Court's Reversal on Antiabortion Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says it respects the Constitutional Court’s decision to rule the country’s antiabortion law unconstitutional.The government’s stance was announced on Thursday by related ministries, including the Justice Ministry, Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.They said they will work together to come up with follow-up measures in a timely manner.Earlier in the day, the Constitutional Court ruled seven to two that it's unconstitutional to completely ban abortion, saying it infringes on a woman's right of self-determination.The Constitutional Court’s decision is expected to be followed by a partial revision of the antiabortion law to allow abortion during the early stages of pregnancy.