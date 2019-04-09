Ruling Party Chief Seeks Cooperation with New Unification Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party has asked Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul to help realize the party’s plan to commemorate two past inter-Korean summits together with North Korea.Lee Hae-chan made the request on Thursday when Kim made his first visit to the National Assembly since he was appointed earlier this week. Lee said his party hopes the two Koreas will jointly hold ceremonies to mark the anniversaries of the 2000 and 2007 inter-Korean summits and he needs the ministry’s support to make it a reality.Pointing to the imminent summit between South Korea and the U.S., Lee noted how the minister has assumed the job at an important time. He then urged him to do his best while promising the party’s full support.The minister stressed the importance of bipartisan and public agreements for sustainable inter-Korean relations, adding he will cooperate with the National Assembly and actively cooperate with people from all walks of life.Noting the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly held a meeting earlier in the day, Kim said his ministry will actively cooperate to realize inter-Korean parliamentary talks.