Japanese Official Visits Defense Ministry to Discuss Upcoming Security Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A military attaché of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul visited South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Thursday to discuss an upcoming annual security conference among South Korea, Japan and the U.S.It's the first such visit in two months after the ministry summoned a Japanese military attaché over a Japanese military aircraft’s threatening low-altitude flight in late January over a South Korean destroyer near Ieodo reef off South Korea’s southern coast.An official at the ministry said the Japanese attaché, along with another Japanese Embassy official, visited for a working-level meeting in the day to discuss the agenda of the Korea-U.S.-Japan Defense Trilateral Talks(DTT) to be held in Seoul in May.DTT is an assistant minister-level meeting. During the forthcoming meeting, the three countries are expected to discuss measures to resolve conflicts between Seoul and Tokyo over the Japanese aircraft incident.