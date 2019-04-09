Overseas Descendants of Independence Fighters Gain Korean Citizenship

Photo : KBS News

South Korea awarded citizenship to the overseas-based descendants of independence fighters who dedicated their lives for the freedom of their country during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.Marking the centennial of the establishment of the Korean provisional government in China, the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles held a ceremony on Wednesday to grant Korean citizenship to the descendants of independence fighters Kim In-jeub and Baek Kyung-jun.The descendants will be treated as Koreans when they visit South Korea.The 2010 revision to the Korean Nationality Act simplified the legal procedures for the descendants of independence fighters to acquire Korean citizenship. The descendants are now allowed to acquire citizenship regardless of their age or residence just by a simple declaration before the heads of nearby Korean diplomatic missions.