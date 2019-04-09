Moon Stresses Need to Continue US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with top U.S. officials including Vice President Mike Pence and called for U.S.cooperation in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Moon held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton for about 50 minutes before meeting the vice president in Washington on Thursday.In the meeting with the officials before summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Moon reportedly explained the approach of the so-called "early harvest," in which North Korea takes meaningful steps to dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for partial sanctions relief from Washington.Seoul's presidential office said in a briefing that during the meeting with Pompeo and Bolton, Moon stressed the need to maintain the momentum for U.S.-North Korea dialogue and securing results through their top-down approach and that such progress is attainable.Pompeo and Bolton assured Moon that the U.S. will continue to hold talks with the North.