Meeting of Liaison Office Chiefs Not Held for 7th Week

A meeting of the heads of the inter-Korean liaison office at North Korea’s border town of Gaeseong has failed to be held for the seventh week.Unification Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Lee Eugene told reporters on Friday that the North’s head of the liaison office, Jon Jong-su, informed the South in advance that he would not be able to attend this week’s meeting. Lee said Jon did not elaborate on why he wasn’t able to attend.As a result, the meetings have failed to take place for the seventh straight week since March first. The two Koreas were previously not able to hold the meetings due to public holidays and Pyongyang’s abrupt withdrawal of its entire staff on March 22nd. The personnel have since returned.Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, who heads the South Korean side of the liaison office, is working at the office on Friday, while the North’s tentative acting head, Kim Yong-chol, is there as well.