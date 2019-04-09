Menu Content

Domestic

Body of Late Hanjin Group Chairman Returns Home for Funeral

Write: 2019-04-12 13:41:54Update: 2019-04-12 13:46:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The body of late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who died suddenly from a  chronic lung disease in the United States earlier this week, has returned to South Korea.

A Korean Air flight from Los Angeles, California carrying Cho's coffin landed at Incheon International Airport at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday.

The coffin was then transported to Yonsei Severance Hospital in northwestern Seoul, where funeral proceedings will be held until Tuesday. 

Cho's son Won-tae, the president of Korean Air, told reporters that his father's final wishes were for his family to cooperate in the management of the group.

The 70-year-old businessman died Sunday in the U.S., where he had been receiving medical treatment for his illness since December.
