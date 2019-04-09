Body of Late Hanjin Group Chairman Returns Home for Funeral

Photo : YONHAP News

The body of late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who died suddenly from a chronic lung disease in the United States earlier this week, has returned to South Korea.A Korean Air flight from Los Angeles, California carrying Cho's coffin landed at Incheon International Airport at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday.The coffin was then transported to Yonsei Severance Hospital in northwestern Seoul, where funeral proceedings will be held until Tuesday.Cho's son Won-tae, the president of Korean Air, told reporters that his father's final wishes were for his family to cooperate in the management of the group.The 70-year-old businessman died Sunday in the U.S., where he had been receiving medical treatment for his illness since December.