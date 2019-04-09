Hwang Ha-na Handed over to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products, to prosecutors on drug-related charges.The Southern Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency transferred Hwang to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.As she stepped out of the police station, Hwang told reporters she was sorry for causing controversy and that she deeply regrets her actions.Hwang was arrested last Thursday on suspicions she used methamphetamine between May and June of 2015, as well as in September of that same year. She is also accused of illegally taking two types of medicine that contained clonazepam in April of last year.Hwang admitted to police that she used meth in February and March of this year with a celebrity acquaintance who is also being investigated.