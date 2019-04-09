Gov't Says Downside Risks Expanding, Key Indices Sluggish

Photo : YONHAP News

The Finance Ministry says the nation’s economy is witnessing downside risks and key economic indices are showing sluggish tendencies.In its monthly economic assessment Green Book report, the ministry on Friday said downside risks are expanding amid worsening conditions both at home and abroad, including an overall slowdown in the world economy and a slump in the semiconductor industry.The report described key economic indicators such as the production of mining and manufacturing industries, facility investment and exports as being sluggish.The last time the Green Book report used the term “sluggish’ was in December 2016.The government said it will swiftly devise an extra budget plan and promptly pursue efforts to revitalize investment and the creation of businesses, revamp regulations and enhance the nation’s export drive. It also vowed to exert its best efforts toward risk management.The latest evaluation is in contrast to the report from last month, which issued a positive assessment of the country's economy, citing increases in production, investment and consumption.