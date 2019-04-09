European Scholars Gather for Biennial Conference on Korean Studies

Photo : YONHAP News

European scholars of Korean studies have gathered for a biennial conference in Italy to discuss not only the Korean language, history and culture, but also the latest political and social phenomena.Some 200 professors, students and researchers from across Europe attended the opening of the 29th conference of the Association for Korean Studies in Europe(AKSE) at Sapienza University in Rome on Thursday.The AKSE is a scholarly society that was founded in Britain in 1977 to promote academic Korean studies in all European countries and spread knowledge about Korea among the wider public.The conference offers an opportunity for European scholars of Korean studies to share the outcome of their research.During this year's four-day event, participants will discuss the traditionally popular topics of Korean films and culture, as well as South Korea's candlelight revolution and North Korean folklore.