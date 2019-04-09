Politics KOSPI Gains 0.41% Friday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-01 points, or point-41 percent, on Friday. It closed up for the eleventh consecutive session, ending the week at two-thousand-233-point-45.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained one-point-36 points, or point-18 percent, to close at 767-point-85.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency remained unchanged against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-139-point-four won.