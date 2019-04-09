Exhibition Hall Opens on Sewol Tent Site in Gwanghwamun

Photo : YONHAP News

An exhibition hall opened on Friday at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul at the same location where memorial tents for the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster previously stood for nearly five years.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it created the "Remembrance and Safety Exhibition Hall" so the maritime disaster is not forgotten and to share the values of a safe society ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Sewol sinking on April 16th.Families of the Sewol victims first set up the tents in July 2014 and voluntarily took them down last month on March 18th.The newly opened hall is housed in a wooden building measuring about 80 square meters and has two showrooms, an information booth and space where disaster and safety-related education will be provided to citizens.Visitors can watch a video clip showing the venue's transformation from the memorial tents to the new display hall.