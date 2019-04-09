Students Stage Protest in LKP Floor Leader's Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of students was arrested by police after barging into the office of main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Floor Leader Na Kyung-won and holding a protest.Some 20 university students who are members of a progressive collegiate association marched into Na's office at the National Assembly at around 10 a.m. on Friday and staged a protest for 40 minutes.They argued the LKP was trying to cover up a hiring scandal involving an LKP lawmaker's daughter at Korea Telecom also criticized the party for remaining silent about the sex scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The students demanded the resignation of the LKP floor leader and chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn.Even after being led out of her office, they continued to shout claims that the LKP was engaged in political wrangling during recent wildfires when people's lives were on the line.Na's office has indicated its intent to punish the protesters for trespassing. Police arrested all the students on site and took them in for questioning.