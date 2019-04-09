S. Korea Temporarily Pulls out Embassy Staff from Libya

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has temporarily pulled out all its embassy staff, including the ambassador, from the Libyan capital of Tripoli amid escalating violence and political tension in the civil war-ridden country.The evacuation of embassy personnel took place at 2 a.m. on Friday. The staff were relocated to a temporary office in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul confirmed four South Korean residents in Libya were informed about the pullout and asked to join, but that none of them were willing to go.The government will still conduct affairs relating to a South Korean hostage held in Libya by armed insurgents and the protection of remaining Korean citizens in the country through telephone contacts and business trips.A ministry official added Seoul was frequently verifying through various channels the safety of the hostage and exerting efforts for his safe release.As soon as the situation stabilizes in Tripoli, the embassy staff are expected to return.Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government are currently clashing with the eastern-based troops, which have also led the British, German and French governments to evacuate their embassies.The United States and Japan do not have embassies in Libya.