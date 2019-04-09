S. Korea Wins Bid to Sell 3 More Submarines to Indonesia

Photo : KBS

South Korea has won a bid to sell three more submarines worth a total of around one trillion won to Indonesia.According to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME) signed a one-point-02-billion-dollar deal with the Indonesian Navy in the Indonesian city of Bandung on Friday.During the signing ceremony, Minister of Defense Acquisition Wang Jung-hong said it is significant the two countries are involved in "reciprocal defense industry cooperation" once again and vowed the South Korean government’s active assistance for the deal’s smooth implementation.Under the deal, the South Korean shipbuilder will export three one-thousand-400-ton submarines that are a modified version of the one-thousand-200-ton Jangbogo-class submarine.The two countries made a similar deal in 2011 with three of the submarines delivered to Indonesia in 2017 and last year. The third one was launched on Friday after it was completed in Indonesia.