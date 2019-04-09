Presidential Office Denies PM Lee Will Visit N. Korea as Special Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied a media report that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will be sent to North Korea as a special envoy for President Moon Jae-in.In a message to reporters on Friday afternoon, deputy presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said that the report is not true.A presidential official indicated there is still a possibility an envoy will be sent, but no decision has been made on who will go.The government is expected to push for the dispatch of an envoy after Moon returns from his U.S. trip.During his latest summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, local time, Moon said he will seek a fresh inter-Korean summit.Trump positively responded, asking Moon to inform him of Pyongyang’s position as soon as possible through an inter-Korean summit or other form of contact.