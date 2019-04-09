BTS to Release New Album at 6 p.m. Friday

Photo : KBS News

K-pop boy band BTS' new album will be released worldwide at 6 p.m. Friday Korea time.The new album titled "Map of the Soul: Persona" is the first in a new album series following the "Love Yourself" trilogy released over the past 30 months.The new album reflects candid stories the band's seven members want to tell their fans around the world, who helped catapult them to their current global stardom.The album includes seven tracks, including the title song "Boy With Luv," which features U.S. pop star Halsey.World-renowned British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is featured in the track "Make It Right."There is also "Jamais Vu," a joint song by a BTS subunit comprised of J-Hope, Jin and Jung-kook, and the hip-hop number "Dionysus," which accentuates Jin's impressive vocals."Map of the Soul: Persona" has maintained the best-seller spot in Amazon's CDs & Vinyl category for 30 straight days as of Thursday.Preorders have reached over three million copies.BTS will world-premiere the album live on the American TV show "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.